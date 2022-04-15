Oxford Community Market Celebrates Spring With Community-Wide Event

Sunnier skies and safer times mark the return of Oxford Community Market’s annual celebration of spring at the farmers market.

After two years of operating the market through the challenges of COVID-19, OXCM is hosting its 2022 Spring Kick-Off.

The community-wide event from 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at the Old Armory Pavilion will be like a big block party and old-fashioned country fair rolled into one.

“We’ve spent the last two years working hard to support our farmers and just keep our little market going through some really tough times,” said OXCM director Betsy Chapman. “This year’s Spring Kick-Off is extra special because we haven’t been able to have our annual big community-wide party since 2019.”

OXCM’s Spring Kick-Off is free and open to the public and will feature live music by Rocket 88, free food from the Cakery and Walk-Ons, giveaways, activities for families, and a huge selection of locally grown spring produce and other goods from local food producers.

“Our farmers and food producers take such great pride in bringing their best to market every week,” Chapman said. “In early spring, customers can find strawberries, lettuces, kale, spinach, collards, cabbages, spring onions, carrots, broccoli – all just-picked and super fresh.”

Chapman added that every Tuesday customers can also find grass-fed beef, heritage pork and lamb, farm eggs, local honey, artisan baked goods, coffee and tea blends, frozen treats, plants, fresh flowers and more.

OXCM is north Mississippi’s first year-round weekly farmers market. In addition to operating the market, OXCM operates several outreach programs to improve access to fresh local food in under-resourced communities, especially for senior, SNAP/EBT, and WIC shoppers.

“Our triple bottom line is to ensure that farmers earn fair prices for their hard work, customers have better access to healthy foods, and our community-at-large benefits from the foot traffic and connections formed at our market,” said Chapman of OXCM’s mission-driven approach to developing a strong and equitable local food system.

For more information about OXCM, visit www.oxfordcommunitymarket.com, follow OXCM on social media, or contact Chapman at 622-816-7413.