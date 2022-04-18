Take Back the Night March Sheds Light on Sexual Assault￼

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The community’s largest event to raise awareness of sexual assault, domestic violence and other forms of domestic abuse will take place on Tuesday.

Take Back the Night will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Grove on the University of Mississippi campus.

The Oxford Police Department, Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, and many campus departments from the University of Mississippi who have helped organize the event will be present.

Presented by the Violence Intervention and Prevention Services, Rallying Against Sexual Assault and the Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies, the event is also sponsored by the Ole Miss Athletics, Student Activity Fee Fund and the University of Police Department.

“We encourage members from the Oxford community to come march with us,” said Shelli Poole, with UM Violence Intervention and Prevention Services.

There will be a short program before the march. Refreshments will be served and then survivors will talk about their experiences.

Local singer Effie Burt will perform.

“There are many people in our community impacted by interpersonal violence, and we seek to come together to raise awareness and support those, directly and indirectly, impacted,” Poole said.

The Take Back the Night March started in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1975 after a woman was murdered while walking home alone. The national effort each year aims to raise awareness and offer support to victims.

For more information, call 662-915-1059 or email bhpatel@go.olemiss.edu.