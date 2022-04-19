‘Trust is Earned’ Shep Smith Tells Journalism Students in Video Message

Shepard Smith, who spent more than 20 years anchoring Fox News before leaving the network in 2019, was recently awarded the UM School of Journalism and New Media’s prestigious Silver Em award.

Smith was unable to accept the award in person and sent a video message instead where he spoke about his fondness of Oxford and Ole Miss and encouraged journalism students to always pursue the truth.

Smith was named the Silver Em award recipient in 2020; however, due to COVID-19, the school held off on holding the ceremony until this year. The ceremony was held on April 6 at the Inn at Ole Miss.

Staff report