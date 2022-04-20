Como Man Charged With Rape After Allegedly Kidnapping Mother, Son

A Como man was arrested by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly kidnapping a mother and her adult son from a Marshall County store.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, on Monday investigators arrested Anthony Sisk, 42, of Como and charged him with rape and sexual battery.

“The two victims were kidnapped in another county, brought back to Lafayette County, and were sexually assaulted by Sisk,” stated a press release from the LCSD.

Additional charges could follow as the investigation continues.

Sisk was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing on Thursday.

According to a news report from WREG, the two victims were kidnapped on Saturday from a Dollar General in Marshal County. The woman told WREG that she and her 21-year-old son were told to get into Sisk’s vehicle and close their eyes. She said they were released later that night.

Staff report