Oxford City Pool Memberships Increase in Price; Daily Entry Fee Remains the Same

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Memberships to the Oxford City Pool are being offered again this summer. File photo

Memberships for the Oxford City Pool will be offered again this summer after being suspended last year due to COVID-19.

As with most things, the price for membership is increasing; however, the individual, daily entry fee of $3 a person will not change.

The Oxford Park Commission and the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved the rate increase for memberships. OPC approved the change last week and the Aldermen approved it on Tuesday during their regular board meeting.

“We’re having to pay more for lifeguards this year and supplies are costing more, so our expenses have increased as well,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill Tuesday.

The cost for an individual membership will go from $50 to $75 and family memberships (up to four immediate family members) will go from $125 to $225.

OPD Director Seth Gaines said pool memberships were not offered last summer due to COVID-19.

“We didn’t have them last year because we didn’t know if we’d have to shut the pool down,” he said. “So we’d like to bring them back this year.”

The pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day for a total of 75 days.

Membership allows unlimited entry into the pool on the days it is open.

The hours are seasonal and determined by the availability of lifeguards; however, during normal situations, the pool is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The pool is open to the community during the week when the local school districts are not in session, and then on weekends after schools are back in session until Labor Day.

For more information, call Oxford City Pool at 232-2386 or email Aquatics Director Jamie Chandler at jamie@oxfordparkcommission.com.