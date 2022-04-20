Oxford Man Faces 4th DUI, Other Charges After Failing to Pull Over

An Oxford man was arrested recently on a felony DUI charge after failing to pull over for police.

Christopher McDaniel

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Monday, an officer pulled over a vehicle on South 18th Street for not having its headlights on.

The vehicle did not stop and continued at a slow pace to the driver’s residence. Once the driver stopped the vehicle, officers initiated a DUI investigation.

Officers arrested Christopher McDaniel, 33, of Oxford, and charged him with DUI-4th offense, no headlights, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and disorderly conduct.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Staff report