Como Man Accused of Kidnapping, Rape Denied Bond

Anthony Sisk, center, stands with his public defender at his bond hearing Thursday morning before Judge Kelly Luther. He was denied bond. Photo by Alyssa Schnugg

The man who was arrested recently for allegedly kidnapping and raping a mother and son will remain in jail until his trial or plea of guilty.

On Thursday, Anthony Sisk, 42, did not fight a motion from the prosecution asking the judge to deny Sisk bond.

Anthony Sisk

The motion was made claiming Sisk was a danger to the community.

The bond hearing was held at 10 a.m. at the Lafayette County Courthouse before Circuit Court Judge Kelly Luther.

According to reports, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Sisk on Monday for allegedly kidnapping a mother and her 21-year-old son from a Marshal County Dollar General, taking them to his residence in Lafayette County and preventing them to leave for several hours.

He faces several felony charges including kidnapping and sexual battery.

During the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Kilpatrick told the judge the state has made a plea offer that expires at the end of the day; however, details of that plea agreement were not known Thursday morning.