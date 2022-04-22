Friday, April 22, 2022
Best Dressed Pet Contest Returns to Double Decker Saturday Morning

It’s time to get those pet costumes out of storage.

The Best Dressed Pet Contest returns to the Double Decker Arts Festival on Saturday.

The contest will be held at 10:30 a.m. On the southside of the Lafayette County Courthouse lawn.

And the best part?

“It’s free!” said Kelli Briscoe, director of the Oxford Animal Resource Center that is hosting the popular event.

The Oxford ARC is asking folks to make plans to take their pets home after the contest “to create a pleasant environment for pets and patrons.”

For more information, call (662) 234-3981.

