Brett Young Headlines Tonight at Double Decker Arts Festival Kick-Off Concert

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Double Decker Arts Festival kicks off tonight with music on the Ole Miss Student Activities Association stage on North Lamar Boulevard.

Music will start at 6:15 p.m. with The Wilkins Sisters. At 7:45 p.m., alt-country soul band 49 Winchester takes the stage.

The headliner for Friday night is country crooner, and former Ole Miss baseball pitcher, Brett Young.

After racking seven consecutive No. 1 hits, Rolling Stone deemed Young “one of country’s most consistent radio stars.”

Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. With an undeniable string of hits and two albums defined by a transcendent romantic spark, he has cemented his status as Country’s master over matters of the heart.

The star broadened his emotional scope on “Weekends Look a Little Different These Days,” following his GOLD-certified sophomore effort “TICKET TO L.A.,” which debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart. Young’s PLATINUM self-titled debut dominated the Top 20 on the Country Albums chart for 37 weeks and has contributed to 5.5 billion streams globally. He was named ASCAP’s 2018 Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year for his “melodic craftsmanship” (Billboard) and has also garnered nominations from ACM, Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Racking seven consecutive No. 1 hits,

Alt-country soul from the heart of Appalachia in Russell County, VA. 49 Winchester delivers the poetically straightforward songs of singer/guitarist Isaac Gibson in a soulful electric live show. Rock & roll with roots planted firmly in the traditions of mountain music.

The band made their start in the months after high school in late 2013 and have since made a name for themselves as warriors of the road, independently releasing three albums & playing hundreds of shows across the East and Pressing forward to new territories.

The Wilkins Sisters

The Wilkins Sisters are Tangela Longstreet, Joyce Jones, and Tawana Cunningham from Memphis.

They are the daughters and backup singers for their father, the late great Rev. John Wilkins.

The Wilkins Sisters were brought up singing in the church inspired by their mother (Betty Maxwell Wilkins) and father (Rev. John Wilkins) and mix gospel, blues and R&B to make music that is moving, soulful, and uplifting.

As little girls, they used to open for their father at services, shows, and picnics. Growing up they had their own groups and singing projects as well, and Tangela, the leader of the trio has had her own band, Tan and The Violinettes, for over 25 years.

For more information on Double Decker Arts Festival visit www.doubledeckerartsfestival.com.