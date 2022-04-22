Double Decker Arts Festival Will Take Place Under Clear and Sunny Skies

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Mother Nature has smiled on the 25th anniversary of the Double Decker Arts Festival.

According to the National Weather Service, the low for tonight’s concert on the Square with Brett Young is 60 degrees under mostly clear skies.

On Saturday, the high is expected to be 83 degrees under mostly sunny skies. There is no rain in the forecast for today or Saturday.

The festival will kick off with the Spring Run 5K and 10K runs and the Kids Fun Run, presented by Oxford Orthopedics Sports Medicine and the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

There is still time to register for the races. The 5K race is $35 until midnight tonight and then $40 tomorrow morning at the race. The 10K is $40 until midnight tonight and then $45 tomorrow. The Kids Fun Run is $15.

Races will receive T-shirts, swag, and finishing medals (for the first 1,600 finishers). Overall winners will receive one-of-a-kind pottery and age category winners will receive one-of-a-kind art. There will also be cash prizes.

After the race, a full day of music on the Square will start, with bands and performers including Happy Landing, Maggie Rose, Mavis Staples and more taking the stage. The headliner this year will be The Revivalists.

In addition to music, there will be more than 140 art vendors from around the region and dozens of food vendors.

The Square Fair for children will be located in the Lafayette County Chancery Building. The cost is $20 per child for unlimited games and rides.

The Square will be closed down at 4 a.m. Saturday to traffic. Any remaining vehicles will be towed. There will be no parking on the Square or access to the Square with a vehicle. Parking is limited to the downtown Parking Garage, the water tower lot and the DHS lot on the corner of East Jackson Avenue and Ninth Street.

ADA spots are available on a first-come-first-serve basis in the parking lot behind Something Southern on East Jackson Avenue.

Shuttles will be provided to the event starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday that will run to 11 p.m. Saturday night. The cost is $5 round-trip. The shuttles will run from the Oxford High School and South Oxford Center (old Baptist hospital).

For more information about Double Decker, visit https://doubledeckerfestival.com/.