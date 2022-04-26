Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Mother/Son Sentenced to 30 Years

A man charged with sexually assaulting a woman and her adult son after kidnapping them from a Marshall County Dollar General will spend the next 30 years in prison.

Anthony Sisk, 42, of Como, waived formal indictment by a grand jury and pleaded guilty Tuesday to two charges of sexual battery.

He was given 30 years for each charge; however, they will run concurrently. People sentenced for sex-related crimes must serve their full sentence — day for day. Sisk will not be eligible for release until after 30 years.

According to reports, the two victims were kidnapped on April 16 from a Dollar General in Marshal County. The female victim said that she and her 21-year-old son were told to get into Sisk’s vehicle and close their eyes. She said they were released later that night.

Investigators said Sisk sexually assaulted the two victims after driving them to his residence in Lafayette County.

During his first initial hearing last week, Sisk did not fight the prosecution’s motion to deny bond.

Staff report