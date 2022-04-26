Ole Miss Wins the Governor’s Cup Over Mississippi State

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 5-2 to reclaim the Governor’s Cup for the first time since 2015 on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (23-17) got on the board in the top of the first after Justin Bench got a lead off walk. Jacob Gonzalez followed with a triple and came into score on ground out by Tim Elko to take a 2-0 advantage over Mississippi State.

The Rebels starter Drew McDaniel settled in after surrendering the Bulldogs loan two runs in the home half of the frame.

McDaniel worked a season-high five-plus frames allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and striking out four batters.

In the fifth, Elko put the Rebels back on top with an RBI double down the line that plated two runs. Elko came home for the final score on a double to right off the bat of Kevin Graham.

Ole Miss brought Mason Nichols in out of the bullpen for three shutdown frames. Brandon Johnson came in to pick up his fourth save of the season.



The Rebels are on the road this weekend for a three-game set with the Arkansas Razorbacks starting on Friday night.