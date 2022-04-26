OSD Board Clerk Recognized for Dedication, Hard Work

The Oxford School District joined the Mississippi School Board Association in recognizing the outstanding contributions of Board Clerk LaTeasha Blackmon during School District Administrative Assistants and Board Clerks Appreciation Week.

LaTeasha Blackmon

“As a first-year superintendent who has been in this job less than a year, I am most certain there isn’t a better (Board Clerk) in the state of Mississippi,” said OSD Superintendent Bradley Roberson on Monday during the OSD Board of Trustee Meeting.

“At a meeting the other day I introduced (Blackmon) as the ‘real superintendent. That’s how valuable she is to me in the work she does, for me as an administrative assistant, guiding me as a new superintendent. People like (Blackmon) do not come along often.”

Blackmon was honored for her dedicated commitment to the leadership team of the school board and superintendent exhibited by high professional standards in fulfilling the duties associated with promoting high student achievement and continuous service to the children, parents, and staff of the Oxford School District.

Blackmon has served in her present professional position for 13 years and has been with the Oxford School District for a total of 22 years.