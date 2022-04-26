Visit Oxford Estimates 112K People Attended Double Decker Arts Festival

By Alyssa Schnugg

Double Decker Arts Festival. Photo via Visit Oxford

Visit Oxford is estimating about 112,000 people attended the Double Decker Arts Festival this past weekend over the two-day event.

According to Kinney Ferris, director of Visit Oxford, is can be a challenge to determine the exact number of people attending the festival but the organization has its ways.

“We do have a way of knowing how many people are in a densely populated area based on square footage,” she said Tuesday morning. “We have shuttle numbers, hotel occupancies, Kid’s Square Fair wristband sales and other data.”

Ferris said they estimate that there were around 20K people on the Square on Friday for the Brett Young concert and about 16,000 people on the Square Saturday night for the main musical event featuring Trombone Shorty, Orleans Avenue and The Revivalists.

“We have had great feedback from art vendors about the organization and ease of load-in and how friendly the festival attendees were,” Ferris said. “Many have written that they hope to come back to Oxford and they travel all over the country to art festivals.”

Despite more than 100K people in town for Double Decker, the number of people arrested remained fairly low.

According to the Oxford Police Department, there were 35 arrests Friday-Sunday. Of those, 10 were for DUI and 12 were for public drunkenness.

Police took 12 reports of suspicious activities and 13 reports of lost property.

If you are missing a cellphone, wallet, or keys, call OPD during business hours at 662-232-2400 and ask for evidence/records.