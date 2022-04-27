Carleigh’s Corner: All Good Things Must Come to an End

By Carleigh Holt

HottyToddy Intern

As I get ready for graduation, I am thinking back on my four years in college and all the memories from Northeast Mississippi Community College and Ole Miss. Many things I did not expect to happen, but it all worked out.

When I started college, I was not sure what I wanted to major in. There were many nights I would scroll through my community college’s majors, but I couldn’t seem to find the right fit. I knew what I did not want, which was a business degree or an art degree. I wanted a combination of both.

I continued to look for my ideal major until there was a college fair for sophomores who would be transferring to a university after completing community college. I stopped by the Ole Miss table, and I was told about the IMC degree. Instantly, I knew I had found what I was looking for.

I completed my degree at NEMCC in December 2019 and I enrolled at Ole Miss in the spring. Little did I know that I would be sent right back home after seven weeks of moving into a dorm and I wouldn’t return on campus until my senior year.

When the fall of 2021 came along and campus opened again, I still felt lost, having to use an online map to get around. But I was excited to experience many things that happen in the fall in the life of an Ole Miss student. I had the opportunity to photograph sports on the football, baseball field and basketball court.

I got to do many things my senior year that only a few people can say they’ve done, or even had the chance to. I am grateful for those opportunities, and I am proud to say that my shy younger self would be very proud of who the person I am today.