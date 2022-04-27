Oxford Man Charged With Having Weapon While Being a Felon

A local man faces several charges after being pulled over for not having taillights.

James Harwell

On April 22, an Oxford police officer pulled over a vehicle for not having working taillights.

The driver, James Harwell, 35, of Oxford was arrested for misdemeanor DUI. During the DUI investigation, it was discovered that Harwell was a convicted felon and in the possession of a weapon.

Harwell was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon and three other misdemeanors including the DUI.

He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report