Wednesday, April 27, 2022
News & ViewsCrime

Oxford Man Charged with Possession of a Weapon as a Felon

0
342

An Oxford man was arrested recently after officers found a weapon in his possession during a trespassing incident.

Jody Lewis

According to the Oxford Police Department, on April 24, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Western Hill Road for a report of a man who had been trespassed previously from the property.

After investigation, Jody Lewis, 24, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon by a felon, and two misdemeanor charges.

Lewis was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Lewis.

Staff report

Previous articleOxford Man Charged With Having Weapon While Being a Felon

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddy@olemiss.edu

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles