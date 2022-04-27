Oxford Man Charged with Possession of a Weapon as a Felon

An Oxford man was arrested recently after officers found a weapon in his possession during a trespassing incident.

Jody Lewis

According to the Oxford Police Department, on April 24, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 500 block of Western Hill Road for a report of a man who had been trespassed previously from the property.

After investigation, Jody Lewis, 24, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon by a felon, and two misdemeanor charges.

Lewis was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond, but the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on Lewis.

Staff report