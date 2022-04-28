Gordon Center Director to Run Kentucky Derby as Fundraiser for Abbeville School

By Alyssa Schnugg

Rodney Dean, a local builder, is showing the use of different respiratory equipment at the Gordon Community and Cultural Center’s Career Development Initiative Program. Photo via Facebook/GordonCommunityCenter



Janice Carr isn’t just walking the walking when it comes to her work in raising funds and awareness for the Gordon Community and Cultural Center in Abbeville.

She’s running.

On Saturday, she will be running in the Kentucky Derby Half Marathon (13.1 miles) in Louisville, Kentucky and she’s asking community members to make a pledge or donation that will benefit the Gordon Center and its educational programs.

Janice Carr

After years of fundraising efforts by the Board of Directors that manages the Center, the old Abbeville School was renovated and reopened in 2014. The first educational project was the Summer Enrichment Camp for elementary students. That program continues. The second program, the Continued Learning After School Camp began in 2021.

“During the COVID-19 quarantine, students were trying to learn virtually. Some students were left behind academically,” Carr said. “The After School Camp was restarted in 2021 to help those students catch up academically. We had some successes – thanks to our wonderful tutors.”

In 2019, the Center launched its Career Development Initiative (workforce training) to train adults 18 years and older in the construction trades of carpentry, electrical and plumbing.

“We are also in the process of renovating building II on the Historical Abbeville School Campus,” she said. “This building will be designated as an Educational and Professional Building. As you can imagine, it takes substantial financing to operate these programs.”

Carr is asking folks to make a pledge either by the mile, her completing the race or by just giving a donation.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000 or more,” she said.

You may report your pledge by calling or texting it to 662-380-0662 or emailing it to jfclegal@bellsouth.net. Donations by check should be mailed to P.O. Box 42, Abbeville, MS 38601. Checks should be made payable to Gordon Community and Cultural Center, Inc or GCCC, with “pledge” noted in the memo section.

Donations can also be made via PayPal using the email address gculturalcenterinc@gmail.com.