Teen Killed in Early Morning Lafayette County Wreck

A 17-year-old local girl was killed Wednesday after a wreck on Highway 6.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 2:06 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Highway 6 in Lafayette County.

A 2021 International truck driven by Derrick Williams, 51, of Bogue Chitto, was traveling east on Highway 6 when it collided with a 2014 Ford Focus driven by 17-year-old Lakeria Harris, who was also traveling east on Highway 6.

Harris was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a press release from the MHP, they have Harris listed as being from Oxford; however, other reports have stated that Harris was originally from Batesville.

Williams was not injured and was released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

