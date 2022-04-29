Stronger Together Oxford Brings Volunteers and Nonprofits Together

By Alyssa Schnugg

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program provided hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteers for local events and nonprofits over the many years it existed in Oxford.

However, the program was restricted to only senior citizens 55 and older volunteering their time.

Recently, in Oxford, that has changed and now the former RSVP program is now called Stronger Together Oxford. The change allows the city-funded organization to work with people of all ages who want to volunteer.

The volunteer hub will work with anyone in Oxford who wishes to volunteer by setting them up with local volunteer opportunities and one of many partners who work with them.

On Thursday, Stronger Together Oxford invited volunteers and those needing volunteers to attend an Appreciation Program at the Old Armory Pavilion Thursday.

Groups like the Oxford Boys and Girls Clubs, The Oxford Farmer’s Market, Boy Scouts, CASA and hospice care facilities shared information about their volunteer programs while handing out a few treats, pens, cups and other goodies.

For more information about how to volunteer or if your organization needs volunteers – whether for one event or all the time, contact Stronger Together Oxford on Facebook or call (662) 232-2377.