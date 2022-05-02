MBI Looking for Information Regarding Mudbug Festival Shooting

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is seeking information concerning the shooting that occurred on Saturday at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Information could include names, videos, or any details leading to persons of interest who may have carried out or facilitated any acts of violence on the premises.

All tips are anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES or the MBI at

MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

According to news reports, a Hinds County officer shot and killed a suspect in Saturday’s shooting that took place during the Mississippi Mudbug Festival.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said two or three people exchanged gunfire at about 10 p.m. Saturday around a vehicle parked at the fairgrounds. One of the shooters started firing toward the midway area of the festival.

Several people were wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

One of the shooters was killed by a law enforcement officer.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Finance, which oversees the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

Staff report