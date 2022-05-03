Ole Miss IMC Students Pursue Degree Related Jobs After College 

By Raina Brock

IMC Student

Drew Venable and Ellis Ross, two new Integrated Marketing Communications graduates, are examples of students who recently have received a job offer to pursue their career.

Venable was recently hired by Fasionpass, a Rent the Runway-style service located in Los Angeles. While she was applying for other jobs, she decided to ask Fashionpass if it was hiring. She contacted their email directly, sending her resume and creative portfolio.

“They ended up reaching out a few days later to set up an interview” Venable said. “I was up against almost 300 others. I was so nervous but ended up getting the job.”

Venable will be expected to find influencers, generate content and help plan events with other brands or within the company. She feels prepared to take on this role because of the classes she has taken at Ole Miss.

“I feel like the social media content creation class has been a helpful course for me,” Venable said, “I have learned a lot about promoting a social platform through our main project in that class. IMC 455 has been helpful too because we worked with an actual company to generate a business plan.”

Venable is sad about leaving Ole Miss, but ready to move to Los Angeles in August. She already has experience living in the city, working at a wine company called BEV last summer which she believes will make the adjustment much easier.

“I fell in love with the city and knew it was where I wanted to be post-graduation,” Venable said. “It helps that I landed a job, and now I am more excited than I am nervous to move there. And I know Ole Miss will always be there with me wherever I go.”

Ross had a different beginning to her journey. She wanted a copywriting job in New York so she could pursue her modeling career on the side. She landed an interview with a company she found on LinkedIn called Public Good Projects, a public health nonprofit.

“The application process was fairly simple. I submitted my resume and samples of my writing,” Ross said, “Soon after submitting those things, I was contacted for an interview. I did two interviews and was hired during my second one.”

Ross earned the position of head copywriter and will oversee writing blog posts, newsletters, emails and social media content for the Public Good Projects. Ross also feels that the IMC classes at Ole Miss have given her the confidence and skills to take on this role.

“I feel like any writing-based class in IMC has given me a solid foundation to work off for this job,” Ross said. “I am so excited to move to New York and start actually working.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Ole Miss was named, for the fifth consecutive year, the best in the state for finding employment and keeping it after college. Ross and Venable are part of the 91.42% employment for Ole Miss graduates.