Kirkland Properties: Finding Value in Potential on Old Taylor Road

By Anna Kaitlyn Ashley

IMC Student

akashle1@go.olemiss.edu

Kirkland Properties is creating a new Taylor Bend by giving the property on Old Taylor Road a facelift and renovating the complex from the inside out.

“This town sets a standard too high for a property to be neglected the way Taylor Bend was,” said Bennie Kirkland, Ole Miss alumnus and head of business development at Ridgeland-based Kirkland Properties.

Kirkland said he had a great experience as an Ole Miss student, which made it even easier to see the value in this deal.

“Both Ole Miss and Oxford are growing, and any opportunity to invest in a growing community like this has a high chance of success,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland Properties began renovations immediately after purchasing the property on March 7, and expects the project to be complete by August. However, Taylor Bend is signing leases now, and several units have been completed and are ready for occupancy.

“Our renovated units contain new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new granite counter tops, new stainless steel kitchen appliances, new light fixtures and a fresh coat of paint throughout,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland Properties is also painting the exterior of each building, installing new outdoor lighting, resurfacing the parking lot and resurfacing and updating the swimming pool and outdoor area.

The purchase and renovation of Taylor Bend, Kirkland says, is win-win for everyone.

The condition of Taylor Bend at the time of purchase allowed Kirkland Properties to acquire it at a reduced value, which gave the company the financial ability to bring the property back to peak condition. In turn, tenants will have an updated, state-of-the-art place to live.

Before Kirkland Property bought Taylor Bend, the property faced the effects of neglect in the form of water damage, drywall damage and broken doors and windows. However, Kirkland said his company always sees a property’s potential no matter the current condition.

“With where Taylor Bend is located in Oxford and the quality of the community here, we felt a renovation of this capacity was necessary,” Kirkland said. “With the improvements to the property, it would only increase the property values in the surrounding area.”

Ward 3 Alderman Brian Hyneman said renovation projects like this are even more important than building new properties for a city like Oxford.

“It provides Oxford with updated facilities and adds places for students to live,” Hyneman explained. “Students are a valuable part of our community, but not everyone can buy a house. This renovation will add an affordable means to house a variety of people.”

Kirkland said the renovations are going as smoothly as possible, and he sees his vision coming to life.

“I am excited to see how that translates as we keep getting the word out that this is a new Taylor Bend,” Kirkland said.

For more information, visit liveattaylorbend.com and like and follow @taylorbendapts.oxf on Instagram and Facebook.

About Kirkland Properties

Kirkland Properties is a multigenerational property development, construction and management firm based in Ridgeland, MS dealing in both single and multi-family housing and self-storage. Kirkland Properties was originally founded as Kirkland Home in 1960 and dealt solely in home building. However, in 1972 the business became Kirkland Properties and entered the apartment industry. In 2017, Kirkland Properties expanded their business into climate controlled self-storage.