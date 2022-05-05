Front Bringing Rain, Storms, Cooler Temps – But Not For Long

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County has a “slight” risk for severe thunderstorms later today.

According to the National Weather Service, a minor cold front is headed into the area bringing storms and cooler temperatures for a day or two.

While showers are possible this afternoon, the more serious storms are expected to arrive between 5 and 8 p.m.

Rain could continue throughout the night into early Friday morning.

However, the sun will return around 7 a.m., bringing in gusty winds of up to 25 mph under mostly clear skies and a high temperature of 76 degrees. The low is expected to be about 56 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the high 70s/mid-50s on Saturday. However, a warm front will quickly get temperatures climbing starting on Sunday. The highs are expected to be in the 90s next week.