Oxford to Start Taking Bids for Punkin Water Transfer Construction Projects

The Oxford Board of Aldermen took the next steps Tuesday to acquire the Punkin Water Association and provide water to the association’s 1,100+ members.

The Board made the findings that the city has the ability and capacity to serve PWA and that it is in the city’s best interest to serve Punkin Water customers.

“Realizing that you still have the right to reassess as we move forward to make sure that finding still holds true,” Chief Operating Officer Bart Robinson told the Board.

The Board then approved a request to advertise for bids for construction related to the transfer of service.

“Part of the assimilation of Punkin Water to the city system requires five constriction projects,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the estimated cost for those projects is $2.7 million.

The Board also approved a request to complete three necessary filings for petitions to the Public Service Commission that included a petition to transfer, a petition for the addition of area (PWA serves some residences outside of its service area), and a tariff modification that allows the city to set rates.

The transfer is expected to be completed around November.