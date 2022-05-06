Oxford Animal Resource Center Closes Doors to In-Takes Due to Overcrowding

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Photo via Oxford ARC

Due to an influx of kittens and puppies, the Oxford Animal Resource Center will not be accepting animals unless it is an emergency until further notice.

Emergencies can include sick, injured or vicious animals.

“We have exceeded capacity with both felines and canines to be able to humanely house them,” said Director Kelli Briscoe on Friday.

ARC will assist people who find strays by scanning for a microchip and sharing the animal’s photo on its social media pages to help find its owner.

Briscoe said the center has experienced a high volume of newborn feral kittens recently.

“If you find kittens that you think have been abandoned, please put a ring of flour around them and observe for 24 hours to see if there are footprints coming and going from the circle,” she said. “Most feral moms are taking excellent care of them and the kittens are too young to be separated from them.”

ARC can assist in trapping the mother cat once she is finished nursing and in-take the kittens once they are old enough.

The shelter is always seeking people who would like to volunteer at the shelter or help foster the animals. Call 662-234-3981 or email arcdirector@oxfordms.net for more information.