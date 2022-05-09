Campus Parking and Traffic Delays

The Ole Miss Track and Field Complex will host the 2022 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 12-14. Please expect traffic and parking delays in the south portion of campus starting Monday, May 9, through Sunday, May 15.

Manning Way, from the southeast corner of the Manning Center to the Manning Way/Hill Drive intersection, will be closed to through traffic starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 9, and will reopen at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. University traffic may use Chucky Mullins Drive/Hill Drive for access to campus during the closure.

Additionally, traffic on Athletics Lane will be limited to half of the street to support championship operations.

Emergency access will remain along Manning Way and Athletics Lane.

Parking for the teams, event and coaching staff and fans are outlined in the attached map. Posted traffic signage and security will assist with traffic and directions.

Courtesy of The University of Mississippi