Job Expo Thursday at Oxford High School

Local businesses are invited to take part in an upcoming Workforce Expo, sponsored by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Foundation along with the College and Career Readiness Department at Oxford School District.

The Expo will take place this Thursday at the Oxford High School gym.

We are acutely aware of the shortage of labor in our community and it is our desire to put eligible candidates in front of potential employers,” said Dr. Steve Hurdle, Director of College and Career Readiness.

The Expo is intended to help students and community members find jobs.

From 2 to 4 p.m., employers will meet with eligible high school students who are interested in employment. Then at 5 p.m., the Expo will resume by opening to the general public until 7 p.m.

Businesses interested in attending should complete this online form. More information will be sent to the businesses who register.

Staff report