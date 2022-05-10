Nautilus Publishing Wins Two National IPPY Awards

Two books published in 2021 by Oxford-based Nautilus Publishing were awarded Silver Independent Publisher Book Awards (also known as IPPYs) by the Independent Publishers Association.

University of Mississippi Chancellor Emeritus Robert Khayat’s “60: A Year of Sports, Race & Politics,” won the Silver IPPY for best memoir by a celebrity/political figure.

Bob Kingsley’s “Book of Records” by John Zarling and Nan Kingsley took home the Silver IPPY in the pop culture book category.

“We couldn’t be happier for our authors, editors, and designers. It takes a complete team to create a great book,” said Neil White, creative director and publisher at Nautilus.

Amy Shamroe, IPPY Awards Director said the competition garners thousands of entries from around the world.

“For a book to be awarded a medal reflects extraordinary publishing excellence — and execution,” Shamroe said.

For more information, visit independentpublisher.com or nautiluspublishing.com.

Staff report