BMH-NM Earns ‘A’ Rating for Care From National Safety Organization

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi has received an “A” in safety from the Leapfrog Group. File photo

The Leapfrog Group awards Baptist Memorial HospitalNorth Mississippi an “A” Safety Grade for its achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital for spring 2022.

“I am so proud of this recognition from the Leapfrog Group and what it means for Baptist North Mississippi team members,” said Bil Henning, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “Receiving this honor from a respected national safety organization, such as Leapfrog, demonstrates the quality of our hospital and reassures the community that they can trust the care they receive from our team at Baptist North Mississippi.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures based on errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Baptist North Mississippi its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see Baptist North Mississippi’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

Staff report