OSD Offering Free Breakfast, Lunch in June to All Area Children

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Free summer meals at OIS in 2019. Photo provided by the OSD

Area children will be able to enjoy free breakfast and lunch meals even after school is out this summer.

The free Summer Meal Program by the Oxford School District will serve breakfast and lunch each weekday from June 1-28.

“Taking care of kids does not stop when summer comes. Our summer meals program is something we are very proud of year after year,” said Director of Child Nutrition Dan Westmoreland. “We are able to take care of kids in our community regardless of where they attend school.”

There are no residence, proof of income or application requirements to receive free meals, and participating children do not need to be students at Oxford schools. Lafayette County children and their families are welcome to attend. Transportation is not provided.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Adults may purchase meals at $1.75 for breakfast and $3.75 for lunch.

Two locations will be open to the public for dine-in or carryout options:

Oxford Middle School, 222 Bramlett Blvd.

Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oxford High School, 101 Charger Loop

Breakfast, 7 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All meals follow the same U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition guidelines the school districts follow during the regular school year.

For questions regarding Summer Meals, contact the Oxford School District Child Nutrition Services Department at 662-234-3541.