Oxford High School Welcomes New Principal

Oxford School District announces Dr. Dana Bullard as the new principal of Oxford High School for the 2022-2023 school year.

Bullard is currently serving as principal of Corinth High School in Corinth. She has served the Mississippi Department of Education as the Bureau Director of Innovative Schools and Accelerated Programs and head of the counseling department for the state.

Dr. Dana Bullard

Bullard will begin her new role on July 1.

She will take over for Noah Hamilton who has served as OHS’s principal since 2019. He will be moving over to the District Office where he will be the Director of Accountability and Accreditation.

In 2018-2019, Bullard worked closely with the Oxford School District during its “District of Innovation” application process with the state.

“I am already familiar with the goals for our students and district. I know that we have the resources, both in capital and in our expert staff, to bring this plan into being,” Bullard said.

Excited about the plans for Portrait of a Graduate, Bullard said that it takes innovative ideas and a teacher’s heart to reach students who may have been derailed by the pandemic.

“Across the country, the gap in achievement for students has been exacerbated by conditions of isolation and poverty,” she said. “We must work as a team to show students their path forward.”

In her first 100 days, Bullard plans to work with school and district leadership to be ready for what lies ahead- observing, listening, and supporting will be her first priorities.

“I want to make sure that all students find a place to belong and succeed at OHS, a place where their gifts are recognized and developed.”

Introducing Dr. Dana Bullard

Education:

Ed. D.- Vanderbilt University

Leadership, Policy, and Organizations

M. A. – University of Mississippi

English Literature



B.A. – Millsaps College

English Language Arts

Licenses:

AAAA Career Level Administrator

AAAA Teacher 7-12 English and Latin

National Board Certification– English Language Arts



Professional Experience:

Principal, Corinth High School



Principal, Aberdeen High School



Bureau Director- Innovative Schools and Accelerated

Programs, Mississippi Department of Education



Cambridge Program Director, Corinth School District



English Instructor, Corinth High School, The University of Tennessee, East Mississippi Community College, University of Mississippi



Head Women’s Soccer Coach, Corinth School District

Grant Writer, Archivist, Project Director– Evans Memorial Library

Courtesy of the OSD