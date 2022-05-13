Garden of Memories Hosts First Memorial Day Flag Placing

The Memorial Day Flag Placing event will take place on the Friday before Memorial Day, May 27, between 2 and 4 p.m. Photo provided

Considering the high regard in which the LOU community holds its veterans, Garden of Memories provides an opportunity to remember and honor those veterans by hosting its first Memorial Day Flag Placing Event.

“This is an event for people to not only come and enjoy the quiet, tranquil property but to also have an opportunity to be a patriot by remembering the people who have laid down their lives for what we have today,” said Glenn Coleman, co-owner of Garden of Memories.

The event will take place on the Friday before Memorial Day, May 27, between 2 and 4 p.m. It is a come-and-go event, allowing visitors to stop by and participate in the two-hour window. You are welcome to spend as little or as much time as needed.

Staff will have the grave of every veteran marked with an orange or pink survey flag before the event, making identifying each veteran easy for visitors.

“We have United States flags available for the memorialization of each veteran in our cemetery,” Coleman said.

Garden of Memories is located on Highway 7 in Oxford. For more information, call 662-234-1323.

Staff report