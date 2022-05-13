Oxford, Lafayette Schools Honor 2021-2022 Retirees

Oxford School District employees retiring this school year were honored during the OSD Retirement Reception on Wednesday.
Friends, families, coworkers, and school officials celebrated the following district employees for their service to public education and dedication to Oxford School District students, parents, and the community.
“Never underestimate the impact you have had on this community because you have cared for our children for so many years. Your impact is immeasurable,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson.
2022 Oxford School District Retirees:
Steve Blackmon
Della Davidson Elementary School
In district since 2001, PE teacher at Della Davidson, Former PE teacher at Bramlett; Currently Assistant Softball Coach at OHS; Former Head Softball Coach OHS; Former Asst. Baseball Coach OHS
Roseanne Brownlee
Della Davidson and Oxford Intermediate School
English Language Arts teacher, In district since 2010
Jenny Crum
Della Davidson Elementary School
Special Education Inclusion Teacher, In the district since 2019
Janet Foster
Nutrition Department
Food Service Worker and Assistant Food Service Manager at Bramlett, has been in the district since 2001
Denise Harris
Central Office
Been in the district since 2003, Administrative Assistant for Curriculum and CTE, Admin Assistant for Federal Programs, Records Clerk OMS
Steve Herring
Oxford Middle School and Golf Coach
In the district since 2005, MS Studies/World Geography Teacher @ OMS, Former Head 7th Grade Football Coach, Head Golf Coach
Tamara Hillmer
Director of Early Childhood and Reading Development
In the district since 2013, Oxford Elementary Principal, BES Asst Principal, OE Reading Intervention Teacher
Cathie Mistilis
Central Office
In the district for 26 years, since 1998, Teacher Assistant, Library Assistant, Office Manager, Powerschool Administrator, MSIS Coordinator, AP Clerk
Darlinda Oswalt
Della Davidson Elementary
3rd grade Math/Science Teacher, 2nd-grade teaching assistant, Reading Lab teacher, Been in the district since 1996
Wes Pegues
Transportation Dept
Been in the district since 1987, Bus Driver
Dr. Audra Rester
Oxford Middle School
Been in the district since 2014, Principal
Stephanie Stallings
Central Office
The Lafayette County School District held a reception recognizing 14 district employees who are retiring at the end of the school year. Friends, family and past retirees joined in on the celebration held in the LHS Commons.
2022 Lafayette County School District Retirees:
- Cindy Cannon
- Robert Molpus
- Brenda Bowman
- Mary Worthem
- Ann Roberts
- Michele Adams
- Cynthia Briscoe
- Penelope Allen
- Kim Winters
- Stephanie Brown
- Carol Gray
- Jimmie Owens
- Nycole Horne
- Pamela Lowery