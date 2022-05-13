Oxford, Lafayette Schools Honor 2021-2022 Retirees

Oxford School District employees retiring this school year were honored during the OSD Retirement Reception on Wednesday.

Friends, families, coworkers, and school officials celebrated the following district employees for their service to public education and dedication to Oxford School District students, parents, and the community.

“Never underestimate the impact you have had on this community because you have cared for our children for so many years. Your impact is immeasurable,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson.

Pictured left to right, front row: Stephanie Stallings, Tamara Hillmer, Denise Harris, Cathie Mistilis, Dr. Audra Rester, Janet Foster. Back row: Wes Pegues, Steve Herring, Steve Blackmon, Roseanne Brownlee, Jennifer Crum.

2022 Oxford School District Retirees:

Steve Blackmon

Della Davidson Elementary School

In district since 2001, PE teacher at Della Davidson, Former PE teacher at Bramlett; Currently Assistant Softball Coach at OHS; Former Head Softball Coach OHS; Former Asst. Baseball Coach OHS

Roseanne Brownlee

Della Davidson and Oxford Intermediate School

English Language Arts teacher, In district since 2010

Jenny Crum

Della Davidson Elementary School

Special Education Inclusion Teacher, In the district since 2019

Janet Foster

Nutrition Department

Food Service Worker and Assistant Food Service Manager at Bramlett, has been in the district since 2001

Denise Harris

Central Office

Been in the district since 2003, Administrative Assistant for Curriculum and CTE, Admin Assistant for Federal Programs, Records Clerk OMS

Steve Herring

Oxford Middle School and Golf Coach

In the district since 2005, MS Studies/World Geography Teacher @ OMS, Former Head 7th Grade Football Coach, Head Golf Coach

Tamara Hillmer

Director of Early Childhood and Reading Development

In the district since 2013, Oxford Elementary Principal, BES Asst Principal, OE Reading Intervention Teacher

Cathie Mistilis

Central Office

In the district for 26 years, since 1998, Teacher Assistant, Library Assistant, Office Manager, Powerschool Administrator, MSIS Coordinator, AP Clerk

Darlinda Oswalt

Della Davidson Elementary

3rd grade Math/Science Teacher, 2nd-grade teaching assistant, Reading Lab teacher, Been in the district since 1996

Wes Pegues

Transportation Dept

Been in the district since 1987, Bus Driver

Dr. Audra Rester

Oxford Middle School

Been in the district since 2014, Principal

Stephanie Stallings

Central Office



The Lafayette County School District held a reception recognizing 14 district employees who are retiring at the end of the school year. Friends, family and past retirees joined in on the celebration held in the LHS Commons.

The 2022 Lafayette County School District retirees.

2022 Lafayette County School District Retirees: