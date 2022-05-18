New Boat, ATV Allows LCSD to Expand Patrols at Sardis Lake, Mudflat Trails

Photos provided by the LCSD

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department will be starting a new division which will consist of patrolling the Sardis Water Reservoir in Lafayette County.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies Alan Wilburn, Jack Theobald, Tony Carleton and Stephen Wood recently attended training in the MS Gulf Coast.

The training included boating operations and marine patrol by the Department of Marine Resources.

The sheriff’s department is able to start this unit due to a donation from Col. Kyle Williamson and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, who donated a used Carolina DLV 24’ Skiff that had recently been taken out of service.

“With their donation and training we were able to expand our skills and provide another needed service to our community,” said Sheriff Joey East. “This unit will patrol the Sardis Lake areas in Lafayette County to help provide a safer environment for our community and guests to enjoy.”

The new unit will also consist of a two-person ATV side-by-side that will be used to patrol the beaches and ATV riding areas throughout the county.

The ATV was donated by Lafayette County Metro Narcotics which seized the vehicle during a drug operation in the county.

“Over the years the mudflat trails around the lakes have been a great place for the community to ride and enjoy,” East said. “We hope to make that experience even better now that we can access these areas making a safer and more enjoyable environment.

“We want to thank Colonel Kyle Williamson and his staff for their generous donation and for his agency’s time training us. Without their help, this new unit would not be possible.”

Staff report