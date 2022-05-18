OPD Lt. Shipp Named New Assistant Chief of Capitol Police

Gov. Tate Reeves, left, announced Wednesday that OPD’s Lt. Joshua Shipp, right, was hired as the new Assistant Chief of Capitol Police. Image via a screengrab from the press conference video.

Oxford Police Department’s Lt. Joshua Shipp will leave Oxford and serve as the new Assistant Chief of Capitol Police in Jackson.

Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced new state law enforcement hires Wednesday, including a new director of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, a new chief at Capitol Police and Shipp’s new assistant chief position.

The patrol shift lieutenant started working in law enforcement in 2011 with the University of Mississippi Police Department. In 2013, he went to work at OPD. Two years later, he left OPD and Oxford after accepting a job with the U.S. Secret Service where he was assigned to Pres. Joe Biden’s home when he was vice president.

He returned to Oxford and OPD in 2016. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2017. He was a team leader on OPD’s SWAT team and also taught at the University of Mississippi as an adjunct legal studies professor.

He was named Officer of the Year for the Oxford Police Department in 2020.

Shipp will work with the new Chief of Capitol Police Bo Luckey, whose hire was also announced Wednesday.

Charles Haynes will serve as the new director of the MBI.

“I am excited for Chief Bo Luckey, Assistant Chief Joshua Shipp and Lt. Colonel Charles Haynes for these new opportunities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Each of these individuals brings years of experience to their new roles and will work hard to protect our citizens and our state.”

The announcement was made during a live press conference which can be watched in full here.