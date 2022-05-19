OPD to Team Up With State Law Enforcement During ‘Click It of Ticket’

During this year’s national Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign, which will take place May 23 through June 5, the Oxford Police Department will be teaming up with law enforcement nationwide for a Border to Border (B2B) kickoff event.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is asking all states to participate in B2B, a one-day, 4-hour national seat belt awareness event on May 23, which is coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law

enforcement liaisons.

The B2B initiative aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement for drivers at state border checkpoints.

According to NHTSA, in 2020, there were 10,893 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 58% of passenger vehicle occupants killed

at night (6 p.m.–5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts.

That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign and the B2B kickoff event is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations both day and night.

“The Border to Border component of the Click It or Ticket campaign is important because it

raises awareness about seat belt safety during a time when seat belt use is decreased,” said

OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “With an increased number of cars flooding the roads due to the

upcoming Memorial Day holiday, it’s imperative we get the word out about the importance of

seat belt safety.

“If enforcement wakes people up to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our

mission to be a success. If you know a friend or a family member who does not buckle up when they drive, please ask them to consider changing their habits. Seat belts save lives, and everyone — front seat and back, child and adult — needs to remember to buckle up.”

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, visit NHTSA.gov/ciot.