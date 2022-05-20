OPD Nabs Memphis Man for Car Burglary

A Memphis man was arrested in Oxford Wednesday for allegedly stealing items from vehicles.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on Wednesday the Oxford Police Department responded to the 600 block of North 14th Street to take a report of items stolen from vehicles.

James Klemis

After an investigation, James Klemis, 20, of Memphis was arrested for vehicle burglary.

He was located within minutes of the initial call being reported to the patrol shift.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to its owners.

Klemis was taken to the Lafayette County Detenioutnc Center where he was booked on a $10,000 bond.

Staff report