Matthew West

A Byhalia man was arrested recently for damaging someone’s property.

The Oxford Police Department took a report of damaged property that occurred in the 300 block of Old Sardis Road on Dec. 11.

After investigation, Matthew West, 26, of Byhalia, was arrested and charged with Felony Malicious Mischief on May 20.

West was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $5,000 bond.