OMS English Teacher Named First Year Teacher of the Year

Oxford School District awarded the Outstanding First Year Teacher Award to Gabrielle Vogt, English Language Arts and English Language Learner teacher at Oxford Middle School.

In addition, Katie Polizzi from Della Davidson Elementary and Kelly Wages from Bramlett Elementary were also selected on their respective campuses as outstanding first-year teachers.

Vogt was recognized by the OSD Board of Trustees at the May board meeting.

“Managing the challenges as a first-year teacher can be difficult and this teacher has excelled,” said Chief Academic Officer Marni Herrington. “She has built significant relationships with her students that impact their success in the classroom.”

Vogt thanked the OSD Board of Trustees for the award and recognition.

“Great teachers make great teachers, and that is what I hope to do in my career,” she said.

A native of New Orleans, Vogt earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in secondary English education and Ed. S. in special education from the University of Mississippi where she was a fellow in the Mississippi Excellence in Teaching program in 2018.

Staff report