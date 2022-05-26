United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County Announces 2022-23 Grant Recipients￼

The United Way of Oxford-Lafayette County recently approved its fiscal year 2022-2023 grant recipients, with $210,000 awarded to local programs and initiatives serving the Lafayette-Oxford-University community.

Through investments such as grant awards and other meaningful contributions, the UWOLC advances its mission to improve lives and meet community needs by uniting people and resources.

The UWOLC will provide support to 16 local programs and the LOU Reads Coalition as part of its FY 2022-2023 grant cycle. Recipients will use the awarded funds to implement programs and initiatives in the UWOLC’s four focus areas of health, education, financial stability and basic needs.

“Our local United Way is proud to provide the means to support several outstanding organizations as well as thousands of Lafayette County residents of all ages and backgrounds through a single, tax-deductible contribution,” UWOLC Executive Director Kurt Brummett said. “Each donation we receive is an investment in our community that enables our organization to work hand in hand with our many partners to improve health, advance education, promote financial stability, and meet basic needs throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.”

Brummett said financial support is critical in order to address the LOU community’s growing needs.

“Our organization as well as the local programs and initiatives we help fund depend upon the support of our amazing community,” Brummett said. “As local needs continue to grow and resources to address them struggle to keep pace, I encourage everyone to invest in our community as every investment yields incredible returns.”

The following entities will receive grant awards in conjunction with the UWOLC’s FY 2022-2023 funding cycle:

Health ($62,000): Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, Oxford Community Market and Yocona-Pushmataha Council, Boy Scouts of America

Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, North Mississippi Exchange Family Center, Oxford Community Market and Yocona-Pushmataha Council, Boy Scouts of America Education ($63,950): Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, Lafayette County Literacy Council, LOU Reads Coalition and the LeapFrog Program

Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, Lafayette County Literacy Council, LOU Reads Coalition and the LeapFrog Program Financial Stability ($6,000): Doors of Hope Transition Ministries

Doors of Hope Transition Ministries Basic Needs ($78,050): American Red Cross, CASA of North Mississippi, Doors of Hope Transition Ministries, Interfaith Compassion Ministry, North Mississippi Kidney Foundation and Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging

Advisory committees comprised of local volunteers guide the UWOLC’s annual community investment process by evaluating applications in the categories of health, education, financial stability and basic needs. Once the four advisory committees complete their evaluations, the committee chairs meet in order to determine the recommended award amounts, which are submitted to the UWOLC Board of Directors for its review and approval. The referenced evaluations are accompanied by a fiscal agent review, which is conducted by the organization’s finance committee.

The aforementioned award process is thorough as applicants must demonstrate the positive outcomes of the proposed programs and initiatives as well as the severity of the needs being addressed in addition to providing information regarding their finances and organizational structure. All of the volunteers who participate in the process are local residents who give of their time, talents and expertise to ensure the awarded grant funding will have a significant impact within their home community.

“Our committee and board members have the unenviable task of awarding a finite amount of funding to address our community’s growing needs,” Brummett said. “The past few years have been challenging as charitable contributions have significantly decreased at the same time needs within our community have substantially increased. I greatly appreciate the dedication exhibited by our board and committee members as well as our applicants as everyone involved seeks to make a meaningful difference.”

The UWOLC partners with its grant recipients as well as numerous other organizations, public entities, businesses, and individuals to make a significant impact within Oxford and Lafayette County. To learn more about the UWOLC and the many ways you can make a difference in the LOU community, visit unitedwayoxfordms.org.