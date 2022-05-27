Judge Awards $2M to the Children of Woman Killed by Former Cop

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The children of a woman murdered by her lover and former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne were awarded $2.2 million by a federal judge Thursday.

Matthew Kinne. Image via the MDOC

District Judge Glen H. Davidson awarded the children of Dominique Clayton the $2.2 million after considering a civil lawsuit against Kinne that was filed last year after Kinne pleaded guilty to shooting and killing Clayton. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday on the lawsuit; however, Davidson canceled the hearing and made his ruling after reviewing the court documents and victim statements.

According to court records, Kinne is liable for compensatory damages of $1.2 million with an additional $1 million in punitive damages to Clayton’s four children.

Dominque Clayton

Family members have stated the children have suffered several mental anguish over their mother’s murder.

Kinne, who was married while involved with Clayton, was arrested two days after Clayton was discovered dead on May 29, 2019, in her bed by her youngest son. She was 32 years old.

There are still pending lawsuits against the city of Oxford and the Oxford Police Department by Clayton’s family. Thursday’s ruling by Davidson does not affect those lawsuits.