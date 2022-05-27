Student-Run Square Magazine Releases Second Print Edition

By Madelyn Dudley

IMC Student

Elena Ossoski Photo courtesy of umsquaremagazine.com

The student-run Square Magazine continues to grow after their release of its second print magazine with the theme Parallels in Time and Fashion.



Square, which focuses on fashion and lifestyle, began as a digital venture in the fall of 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other adversity faced by the editors, Square did not begin releasing consistent digital content until the fall of 2020.

After hard work and with help from adviser Deborah Wenger, the interim dean of the School of Journalism and New Media, Square was able to release its first print edition titled Bloom in the spring of 2021. The release of the print edition expanded the magazine’s audience and opened new doors for this year’s edition.

Co-editor Elena Ossoski takes pride in the evolution of the magazine and the growth her team has made over the last school year. Ossoski says, “I think this year’s magazine is really telling of the progress that we’ve made and of our future as a student organization.”

The cover reveal of the recent print edition drew guests from all around Oxford. Ossoki cites the magazine’s partnerships with Oxford businesses such as Style Assembly and Hemline as examples of the publication’s community engagement.

The print edition can be found in different locations around the Square while supplies last.

Ossoski believes that Square has the potential to become one of the most influential organizations on campus and hopes that one day it will inspire prospective students to choose Ole Miss.

As the summer begins, Square Magazine has started seeking applications from those interested in joining the staff in the fall semester.

For more information on Square Magazine and how to apply for the staff, visit their Instagram profile, @um.squaremagazine.