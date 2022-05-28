UM Staff Appreciation Week Offers Variety of Events

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

UM staff members participate in the plant swap as part of a previous Staff Appreciation Week. Photo by Marlee Crawford/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

The University of Mississippi Staff Council will celebrate Ole Miss staff members May 31-June 3 with a variety of fun and engaging activities during Staff Appreciation Week.

The weeklong celebration will include learning opportunities, fun and active events, and social gatherings. Faculty and staff members also are invited to access the Turner Center and South Campus Recreation Center free of charge during the week, just by showing their UM ID card.

“Staff appreciation week is a time after graduation when the pace of campus slows down and we can all take a breath and reflect on a wonderful year,” said Jason Shirkey, Staff Council president. “The week provides opportunities to come together and celebrate the successes of the year, have fun and enjoy being a part of the Ole Miss flagship family.”

Here is a full schedule of events:

Tuesday (May 31)

Staff Awards Ceremony – 10-11 a.m., Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. Join the university leadership team as they recognize employees for their years of service to the university, an outstanding employee in each EEO category and one overall recipient.

Line Dancing 101 – Noon-1 p.m., Johnson Commons Ballroom. Led by Rod Wilson of the Department of Facilities Management.

Bike the Rail Trails – Noon-1 p.m., South Campus Recreation Center. Led by Ole Miss Outdoors staff. Sign up by emailing omod@olemiss.edu or calling 915-6735 to reserve your bike. Limit 10 per session.

Appreciation at Work – 2-3 p.m., Garland Hall, Room 102.

Snack Break-Sweet Treats – 3-4 p.m., Rebel Market.

Wednesday (June 1)

Music and Meditation – 9-10 a.m., Paris Yates Chapel. Some of the university’s most talented staff members will share inspirational messages and music favorites.

Blood Drive – 11 a.m-3 p.m., Circle. Mississippi Blood Services will have a coach bus in the Circle throughout the day for anyone who wants to donate blood.

Bike the Rail Trails – Noon-1 p.m., South Campus Recreation Center. Led by Ole Miss Outdoors staff. Sign up by emailing omod@olemiss.edu or calling 915-6735 to reserve your bike. Limit 10 per session.

Studio Whimzy Painting – Noon-1 p.m., Johnson Commons Ballroom. Come paint something Ole Miss to hang in your office. No art experience necessary.

Stretch and Flex – 2-3 p.m., Garland Hall, Room 102.

Thursday (June 2)

Bingo – 9-10 a.m., Johnson Commons Ballroom.

Mississippi Blood Services Blood Drive – 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Circle. Mississippi Blood Services will be back for a second day, for anyone wanting to donate blood.

Hands-On Cooking Class – 11 a.m.-noon, South Campus Recreation Center Demo Kitchen.

Studio Whimzy Painting – Noon-1 p.m., Johnson Commons Ballroom.

Family Fun Night – 5-7 p.m., Turner Center Pool. Come swim and enjoy the obstacle course.

Friday (June 3)

Staff Appreciation Lunch – 11 a.m. -1 p.m., Circle. Present ticket and receive a T-shirt and a great lunch.

Plant Swap – 12:30-2 p.m., Chapel/Library Courtyard, led by local Master Gardeners.

Activities – 1-3:30 p.m., Table tennis and cornhole tournaments, Facilities Management Break Area; Pickleball, Turner Center Court 1.

Bingo – 2-3:30 p.m., Johnson Commons Ballroom.

Event descriptions and specifics will be on the ticket, coming via Campus Mail, and the Staff Council website.