Oxford Community Gathers to Remember and Honor Those Who Didn’t Come Home

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Photos by Alyssa Schnugg The Lafayette County High School JROTC Honor Guard raised the flag. The ceremony was held at the Veterans Park at noon on Monday. Sen. Nicole Boyd thanked the veterans. A word of prayer. Ret. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Smith was guest speaker. Monument at the Veterans Park. Local first responders attended the ceremony Monday.

The VFW Post 3978, DAV Chapter 48, American Legion Post 55 and Marine Corps League Det. 1431 hosted the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday at the Veterans Park.

Ret. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Smith was the guest speaker. He asked that everyone, for just one day, put aside political differences and remember and honor the veterans who didn’t return home and their families.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Sen. Nicole Boyd welcomed everyone to the ceremony and thanked the veteran groups for hosting the ceremony and for their service to our country.

Members of the Lafayette County High School JROTC raised the flag as taps played.

The veteran groups recognized local veterans who died in the last year, including Bobby Freeman, Wil St. Amand and H.C. Franklin.

After the ceremony, veterans and their families gathered at the Veteran Building next to the park for a traditional Memorial Day barbeque lunch.