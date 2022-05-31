Wedding Planning in Oxford

By McKenna Morris

IMC Student

mjmorri5@go.olemiss.edu

Paris-Yates Chapel Courtesy of chapel.olemiss.edu

Planning a wedding calls for hundreds of decisions leading up to the big day, with one of the biggest being selecting a location for the event.

But Oxford’s variety of beautiful venues give couples great options to choose from.

In addition to dozens of churches, Oxford offers a variety of venue styles. Among them are The Jefferson, Castle Hill and Paris Yates Chapel.

Here’s a look at each:

— “The Jefferson is truly a one-of-a-kind wedding venue with a perfect layout,” says 2021 bride Madison Hale. The Jefferson, on Highway 6 East, is laid out in such a way that allows everyone in attendance to spend ample time with each other throughout the wedding.

The Jefferson combines modern and rustic design elements that exemplify Southern charm. “The lakeside patio and walkway, covered porch, acres of grounds, and the barn offer unique photo backdrops,” says owner Margie Green Schloesser “Our large windows and natural light provide endless spots for beautiful photos.”

— Castle Hill, on Castle Hill drive east of Oxford, has a plethora of options that allow couples to fully customize their special day, whether they choose an intimate garden ceremony or something indoors.

“Every aspect of this place is simply beautiful. Castle Hill is the perfect place for a Southern-style wedding,” says client Amy Holt.

— The Paris-Yates Chapel, located on the University of Mississippi’s campus, is special because only students, alumni, faculty and staff are allowed to be married there. This venue allows couples with a meaningful connection to the University to have a place to get married right on campus.

It is understandable that wedding planning and venue selection can be overwhelming, but wedding planner Bronson Van Wyck says, “In the rush of planning, don’t lose sight of the big picture. Nothing about a wedding is as important as the marriage that will follow.”

For more information on The Jefferson visit https://thejeffersonoxford.com/, for more information on Castle Hill visit https://www.castlehilloxford.com/, and for more information on Paris-Yates Chapel visit https://chapel.olemiss.edu/reserving-chapel/wedding-regulations/.