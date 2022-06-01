Seven Staff Members Receive Outstanding EEO Awards

By Edwin B. Smith

University of Mississippi

Noel Wilkin (left), provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, presents the overall outstanding staff member award to Curtis Terrell, a supervisor of custodial services, during the annual Staff Council Awards ceremony Tuesday (May 31) in the Ford Center. Photo by Thomas Graning/Ole Miss Digital Imaging Services

A supervisor of custodial services has been honored as the University of Mississippi’s overall outstanding staff member for 2022.

Curtis Terrell was recognized during the annual Staff Appreciation Awards program Tuesday (May 31) in the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts. He received a plaque, $1,000 stipend and season Ole Miss football tickets.

“Curtis Terrell received an astounding 17 nominations, more than anyone else on campus,” said Noel Wilkin, provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, who presented the award. “According to his peers, he is an honest and hard worker, who truly cares about others and his community, both at work and after hours. Many said he takes pride in his work and is never too big to lend a hand when needed.

“Other words that stood out to the committee included ‘dependable,’ ‘team player,’ ‘knowledgeable,’ ‘positive’ and ‘dedicated.'”

Charlotte Pegues, vice chancellor for student affairs, presented six other Outstanding Staff Member Awards, which included a plaque and $500 stipend, in their respective EEO categories. Winners are:

Patrick Perry, director of the Luckyday Scholars program and instructional assistant professor of higher education, for EEO1

Emily Ferris, associate director of the Division of Outreach and Continuing Education, EEO 3

Stephanie Brown, operations coordinator II in the Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct, EEO 4

Penni Bolton, laboratory animal care supervisor in the Office of Research and Sponsored Programs, EEO 5

James Moody, plumber in the Facilities Management Department, EEO 6

Patricia Russell, parking enforcement officer I in the Department of Parking and Transportation; EEO 7

Following the individual recognitions, Steven Holley, vice chancellor for administration and finance, presented the Daniel Jones Team Service Award to the Health Professions Advising Office. The team was selected for its dedication to students, one-on-one attention to student needs and making students feel like family.

Members include Sovent Taylor, Kelli Hutchens, Andrew Bilbo, Casey Stuart, Yamika Banks and Meredith Pyle.

Long-standing employees can pick up their certificate, lapel pin, plaque and/or keepsake in recognition of 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30 and 30-plus years of service at the following times and places: