WIC Adds Additional Infant Formula Products to Approved List

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Health announced that the state’s Women, Infants and Children’s Nutrition Program is adding additional infant formula products and package sizes to the approved WIC list.

The updated list is one step WIC is taking to improve access amid the national formula shortage.

The USDA Food and Nutrition Services has granted the WIC program a waiver from the medical documentation required to change a WIC participant’s prescribed medical formula.

This will allow WIC participants who are unable to find their prescribed medical formula in-store locations to contact the clinic to quickly change to an alternative formula that is currently available.

Before the shortage, there were four types of formula that could be purchased in the WIC program unless an infant had a medical diagnosis that required a different formula that wasn’t one of the four types.

Eight additional formulas have been added to the list.

These additional infant formula products and package sizes have been added to the approved WIC list. Image via MSDH

The new formulas will be available until Aug. 31.

The USDA Food and Nutrition Services has granted the WIC Program a waiver to allow WIC participants to return recalled products directly to the location of purchase in exchange for cash back, store credit, or a similar product. This will help WIC families have access to the funds they need quickly to purchase available infant formula.

The shortage started in March after formula from Abbott Nutrition was recalled, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare.

An investigation for cronobacter sakazakii contamination sparked the recall.

The plant is due to reopen this month.

