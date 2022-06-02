Winchester Ammunition Awarded $51M Department of Defense Contract Addition

Winchester Ammunition has been awarded a $51.8 million modification to an existing contract for manufacturing 5.56 mm, 7.62 mm and .50 caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense.

This second source contract award from the DOD is in addition to a recently awarded U.S. Army pistol contract and many other ongoing contracts with state and federal agencies.

As the world’s largest small-caliber ammunition enterprise, Winchester has supported America’s military, federal government and law enforcement for more than a century.

“Winchester employees have built a reputation with its customers that is unrivaled,” said Brett Flaugher, president of Winchester Ammunition. “For decades, we have successfully demonstrated industry-leading capabilities in quality, innovation and on-time delivery as well as partnering with multiple agencies in developing solutions that service the U.S. Warfighter.”

The ammunition produced under this contract is manufactured at Winchester’s centerfire facility in Oxford. As the second-largest employer in the Oxford area, Winchester is always looking to hire hardworking and talented individuals to join its team.

Explore Winchester job openings at Winchester.com/Careers and select positions in Oxford, MS.