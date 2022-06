Due to inclement weather in the Miami area, the opening day of the NCAA Coral Gables Regional has been postponed from Friday to Saturday.



Game one of the regional between Miami and Canisius will take place at 11 a.m. CT, with Ole Miss and Arizona squaring off 55 minutes after the conclusion of that game.



TV designations for the Rebels’ battle with the Wildcats have yet to be determined.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports